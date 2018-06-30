The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 30, 2018 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST

India, All India

Man from Mahadalit caste shot dead for dancing at wedding; killing triggers clashes

PTI
Published : Jun 30, 2018, 10:45 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2018, 10:45 am IST

The incident that took place in Abhi Chhapra village, about 30 km from Muzaffarpur town, on Wednesday night led to clashes, loot and arson.

 The groom's family filed a complaint with police, accusing the villagers of looting and setting vehicles on fire. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Patna/Muzaffarpur: A man from Mahadalit caste was shot dead for allegedly intruding into a marriage procession of another caste and dancing at a village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Local reports suggested that the wedding party members, belonging to an influential other backward caste, objected to Navin Manjhi (22), who belonged to the Musahar community, intruding into the wedding procession and dancing.

The groom's family filed a complaint with police, accusing the villagers of looting and setting vehicles on fire.

The man's father complained to police that his son was killed due to old enmity.

Both the groups have filed complaints. No arrest has been made so far, Saraiya Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shankar Jha told PTI from Muzaffarpur.

Manjhi was shot dead by someone in the crowd after he intruded into the wedding procession and continued dancing ignoring warnings as the 'baarat' was getting delayed, the Saraiya SDPO said.

His family members alleged that Mukesh Kumar, the bride's cousin, killed Manjhi, while the wedding party claimed that someone from the crowd fired at him, the SDPO said.

Manjhi died on the spot. His killing triggered clashes between members of his community and the wedding party, Jha said.

The residents of the victim's village set on fire eight four-wheelers, eight motorcycles, assaulted the groom and members of the wedding party and looted cash, jewellery, mobile phones and other valuable items.

Additional force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace, the SDPO said.

Tags: mahadalit caste, man shot dead for dancing in wedding, clashes, musahar community, vehicles on fire
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

