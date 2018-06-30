The Asian Age | News

Bhaiyyuji Maharaj suicide case: Letter hints at conspiracy over ‘godman’ death

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jun 30, 2018, 6:09 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2018, 6:08 am IST

Bhaiyyu Maharaj
 Bhaiyyu Maharaj

Bhopal: An anonymous letter has reached the local police, dropping hints at a conspiracy behind the suicide death of self-styled godman Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, who allegedly shot himself to death in his Indore residence on June 12, giving a new twist to the sensational incident.

A 15-page letter has been reached by DIG (Indore range) Harinarayan Mishra, reportedly exposing the conspiracy behind the death of the 49-year-old model-turned-spiritual guru.

The letter has reportedly indicated involvement of a member of the family of the “godman”, a senior police officer disclosed to this newspaper on Friday.

“We are verifying the authenticity of the letter. It was an anonymous letter in which the writer claimed that he was forced to conceal his identity for fear of his life,” the police officer said on condition of anonymity.

The letter, according to sources, dropped hints that the conspiracy to grab properties of the “godman” by a member of his family had led to the tragedy. The letter has also doubted the theory of suicide, questioning why no member of the family could hear the gunshot fired by the spiritual guru to kill him on the fateful day.

Police sources, however, said only finger prints of the deceased were found in the room where he committed suicide.

“It means there was no other person in the room barring him at the time of the incident,” a senior police officer said. However, probe into the case was still in progress, sources said.

