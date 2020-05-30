Saturday, May 30, 2020 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

67th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

173,491

8,134

Recovered

82,627

11,729

Deaths

4,980

269

Maharashtra62228269972098 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat159448611980 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh76454410334 Uttar Pradesh74454215201 West Bengal48131775302 Bihar3359120915 Andhra Pradesh3330223460 Karnataka278189448 Telangana2256134567 Punjab2197194942 Jammu and Kashmir216487528 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala11515659 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chandigarh3641894 Chhatisgarh364830 Tripura2421650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa68370 Puducherry49170 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland1800 Manipur540 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
India, All India

India registers record spike of 7,964 Covid-19 cases in single day

PTI
Published : May 30, 2020, 12:31 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2020, 12:31 pm IST

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 86,422.

The latest Covid-19 figures.
 The latest Covid-19 figures.

New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,971 and the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763 in the country registering a record single day spike of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases till Saturday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 86,422 while 82,369 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. In the last 24 hours, 11,264 patients have recovered. "Thus, around 47.40 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

Of the 265 deaths reported since Friday morning, 116 were in Maharashtra, 82 in Delhi, 20 in Gujarat, 13 in Madhya Pradesh, nine in Tamil Nadu, seven in West Bengal, four each in Telangana and Rajasthan, two in Punjab and one each in Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 4,971 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 2,098 deaths followed by Gujarat (980), Delhi (398,) Madhya Pradesh (334), West Bengal (302), Uttar Pradesh (198), Rajasthan (184), Tamil Nadu (154), Telangana (71) and Andhra Pradesh (60).

The death toll reached 48 in Karnataka, 42 in Punjab, 28 in Jammu and Kashmir, 19 in Haryana, 15 in Bihar, eight in Kerala, and seven in Odisha.

Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have registered five COVID-19 fatalities while Chandigarh and Assam have recorded four deaths each so far.

Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each, according to the ministry data.

