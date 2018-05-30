Soldier from Kerala dies in Kolkata of suspected Nipah virus infection

Seenu Prasad was from Kerala and was posted at Fort William. He died on Sunday and was cremated the next day.

Kolkata: A soldier in Kolkata on Monday died of suspected Nipah virus that has claimed 13 lives in Kerala.

According to NDTV report, solider Seenu Prasad was from Kerala and was posted at Fort William. He was admitted to hospital on April 20. He died on Sunday and was cremated the next day.

His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, which is the only agency in the country to certify whether it was a case of Nipah virus.