The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 | Last Update : 05:29 PM IST

India, All India

Soldier from Kerala dies in Kolkata of suspected Nipah virus infection

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 30, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2018, 4:16 pm IST

Seenu Prasad was from Kerala and was posted at Fort William. He died on Sunday and was cremated the next day.

Nipah virus has claimed 13 lives in Kerala. (Photo: File)
 Nipah virus has claimed 13 lives in Kerala. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: A soldier in Kolkata on Monday died of suspected Nipah virus that has claimed 13 lives in Kerala.

According to NDTV report, solider Seenu Prasad was from Kerala and was posted at Fort William. He was admitted to hospital on April 20. He died on Sunday and was cremated the next day.

His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, which is the only agency in the country to certify whether it was a case of Nipah virus.

Tags: nipah virus, soldier dies of nipah virus, national institute of virology in pune
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Britain may get first saint in 400 years

2

First look: Anushka’s all-different avatar in Sanju, but there’s mystery about her

3

Before debut in Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor turns receptionist; Katrina Kaif has proof

4

106-year-old spinster reveals secret to long life, no men

5

Here are do’s and don’ts of storing jewellery to make it last

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VDW, Phamous teams promote films

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham