The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 | Last Update : 10:28 AM IST

India, All India

Don't take gifts: Judge to legal body providing service to poor

PTI
Published : May 30, 2018, 10:06 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2018, 10:17 am IST

'Panel lawyers under NSLSA should represent the needy and downtrodden and provide them free legal services,' Justice Jamir said.

Justice Jamir, who is also the executive chairman of NSLSA, expressed hope that the training would help provide better knowledge to the panel lawyers towards extending better legal services for the underprivileged section of the society. (Photo; Representational | File)
 Justice Jamir, who is also the executive chairman of NSLSA, expressed hope that the training would help provide better knowledge to the panel lawyers towards extending better legal services for the underprivileged section of the society. (Photo; Representational | File)

Kohima: Judge of Gauhati High Court, Justice LS Jamir on Tuesday called upon panel lawyers under the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) not to accept any gift for their services rendered to people with legal needs.

"Panel lawyers under NSLSA should represent the needy and downtrodden and provide them free legal services," Justice Jamir said while addressing a NSLSA organised refreshers training for panel lawyers in Kohima.

Panel lawyers are the hope for the underprivileged group, he said while calling upon them to understand the problems of the needy so as to make strong submission before the court for deliverance of justice.

"Panel lawyers play an indispensable role in carrying out the activities of the legal services authority and they act as catalyst between the people and the law," he said.

Justice Jamir, who is also the executive chairman of NSLSA, expressed hope that the training would help provide better knowledge to the panel lawyers towards extending better legal services for the underprivileged section of the society.

Member Secretary of NSLSA, Mezivolu T Therieh delivering the keynote address said the two days refreshers training aims to increase the capacity of the panel lawyers in order to render competent and quality legal services.

Tags: gauhati high court, justice ls jamir, nagaland state legal services authority, free legal services
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Before debut in Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor turns receptionist; Katrina Kaif has proof

2

106-year-old spinster reveals secret to long life, no men

3

Here are do’s and don’ts of storing jewellery to make it last

4

6 jewellery pieces that you should be wearing this summer

5

'He thinks he is 9': Shah Rukh Khan has adorable wish for AbRam on his 5th birthday

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VDW, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham