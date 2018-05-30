CBI conducts searches at Delhi minister Satyendra Jain's residence

Five more locations, including residences of PWD officials and other private persons, are also being searched, CBI said.

Satyendra Jain is already facing probe in a case pertaining to money laundering. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday carried out searches at the residence of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain after registering a fresh case against him in connection with alleged violation of norms in hiring architects for the Public Works Department (PWD), officials said in New Delhi.

CBI team at Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain's residence, searches were conducted over alleged violation in hiring of creative team by Public Works Department(PWD) pic.twitter.com/1xVI8qt96Y — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2018

Jain is already facing probe in a case pertaining to money laundering. The PWD minister, in a tweet, confirmed that the Central agency was carrying out searches at his residence.

Cbi raids my house for hiring creative team by PWD. Professionals were hired for different projects. All were forced to leave by cbi. — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) May 30, 2018

The agency had registered a preliminary enquiry into the hiring of 24 architects for a creative wing of the PWD through an agency, which reportedly lacked any prior experience, the officials added.