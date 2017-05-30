The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 | Last Update : 07:10 AM IST

India, All India

ISC, ICSE results out: Girls retain top ranks

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 30, 2017, 6:29 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2017, 6:30 am IST

Kolkata girl Ananya Maity emerges Class 12 topper with 99.5 per cent marks.

Students celebrate their success after announcement of ICSE board results in Gurugram. (Photo; AP)
 Students celebrate their success after announcement of ICSE board results in Gurugram. (Photo; AP)

New Delhi: A day after Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class-12 results, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) also declared results for both Classes 12 and 10 on Monday, with girls outperforming boys again. While Class 12 saw a pass percentage of 96.47, Class 10 students stood at 98.53 pass percentage.

Kolkata girl, Ananya Maity, has emerged as the all India topper of Class 12 with 99.5 per cent whereas Muskan Abdulla Pathan from Pune and Bengaluru’s Ashwin Rao jointly topped the Class 10 exams with 99.4 per cent each. This year, ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exam showed a marginal increase in pass percentages over the previous year’s results, Gerry Arathoon, Council CEO said.

girls

In Class 12 exams, the pass percentage of girls was 97.73 per cent as compared to 95.39 per cent of boys. A total of 73,633 students from 988 schools had appeared for the Class 12 exams, which was conducted in 50 written subjects. The second position has been jointly shared by four students — Ayushi Srivastava (Lucknow), Devesh Lakhotia (Kolkata), Rishika Dhariwal (Mumbai) and Keerthana Srikanth (Gurgaon), who scored 99.25 per cent each.

Five students — Ananth Kothari (Kolkata), Deepthi S. (Dehradun), Sougata Chowdhury (Kolkata), Vedanshi Gupta and Yukta Meena (Lucknow), jointly bagged the third position with 99 per cent marks each. In Class-10 exams, the pass percentage of girls is 99.03 per cent and that of the boys stood at 98.13 per cent.

A total of 1,75,299 students from 2,106 schools had appeared for Class 10 exams, which was conducted in 57 written subjects.

The second rank in Class 10 exams has been jointly shared by Mumbai’s Farzan Hoshi Bharucha and Debasree Pal from Pargana with 99.2 per cent, while the third rank was bagged by Meenakshi S. from Kerala and Pune’s Raghav Singhal with 99 per cent marks.

Breaking region-wise performance, the southern region recorded the highest pass percentage in Class 12 and the southern and western regions have the highest pass percentage in Class 10. The schools abroad have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage in both the classes.

Tags: cbse, ananya maity, cisce, class 12
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Footage of cobra swallowing plastic bottle goes viral

2

Teenager slammed for putting pet turtle in microwave

3

Video: Macron outdoes Trump's power grip in handshake

4

AlphaGo retires from Go, will assist scientists

5

Brazilian musicians arrange protest concert demanding new president

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham