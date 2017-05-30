The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 | Last Update : 05:39 AM IST

India, All India

Cattle row escalates, govt likely to tweak ban

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 30, 2017, 4:35 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2017, 4:38 am IST

The DMK has threatened to start a nationwide agitation from May 31.

The notification issued by the environment ministry on May 23 banned the sale or purchase of animals for slaughter and those trading have to give an undertaking that these animals are bought for agricultural purposes. (Photo: AFP)
 The notification issued by the environment ministry on May 23 banned the sale or purchase of animals for slaughter and those trading have to give an undertaking that these animals are bought for agricultural purposes. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi/Kolkata/ Chennai: Facing flak from several states over its cattle slaughter ban order, the government is considering tweaking the rules to exempt buffaloes from the ban. Many state governments, particularly West Bengal and Kerala, have attacked the Centre over this move. The DMK has threatened to start a nationwide agitation from May 31.

Declaring that her government would not accept this “undemocratic and unconstitutional” ban, which she also described as “anti-federal” and an attempt to encroach on states’ rights, Trinamul Congress boss and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said her government was likely to challenge it in court and that she was going to consult the state advocate-general.

“I will request the Centre not to interfere with states’ matters and destroy the federal structure,” Ms Banerjee added.

Protests, meanwhile, erupted across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on Monday over the decision. A beef festival was also organised at the IIT Madas.

The notification issued by the environment ministry on May 23 banned the sale or purchase of animals for slaughter and those trading have to give an undertaking that these animals are bought for agricultural purposes.

The ministry said it was getting representations from various quarters, including meat exporters and NGOs, and would take a decision only after going through the entire gamut of representations. While Kerala’s LDF, the Trinamul Congress in West Bengal, the DMK in Tamil Nadu and meat exporters are against the ban, animal rights activists want the government to go ahead with its decision.

“We have received representations from various quarters and are in the process of considering them. No decision has been taken,” environment ministry sources said. “The ministry is considering keeping in mind opposition from the states and also West Bengal’s threat to take legal recourse on the matter,” an official said. The regulation for cattle business notified last week covers bulls, bullocks, cows, buffaloes, steers, heifers and calves, as well as camels.

While a political slugfest raged over the ban, the BJP hit out at the Congress over the public slaughter of a calf in Kerala by its youth wing leaders. Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was unfortunate that Youth Congress leaders publicly slaughtered the animal when the Constitution seeks to prohibit cow slaughter.

“This is shameful and in many ways provocative. Political opposition happens but it is unfortunate that such an act has been committed... that too by Youth Congress workers. It is unfortunate,” the minister told reporters in New Delhi.

In Tamil Nadu, raising the pitch on the issue, the state’s Opposition parties urged the AIADMK government to enact a law against the ban. The DMK attacked the E.K. Palaniswami government for “keeping mum” on this as neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka had vehemently opposed the ban. DMK working president M.K. Stalin will lead a protest on May 31 in Chennai against the ban, the party said, adding that “the fundamental right to the choice of food granted by the Constitution has been snatched away”.

Tags: mamata banerjee, cattle slaughter, cattle row, iit madas
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Footage of cobra swallowing plastic bottle goes viral

2

Teenager slammed for putting pet turtle in microwave

3

Video: Macron outdoes Trump's power grip in handshake

4

AlphaGo retires from Go, will assist scientists

5

Brazilian musicians arrange protest concert demanding new president

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham