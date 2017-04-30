Science to be part of joyful learning in UP schools

This initiative is part of the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan started by former President Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.



Lucknow: Science will no longer be a dreaded subject for children in government primary school.

A new science kit is being provided to government schools which will make science a joyful experience with practical education.

The children of upper primary classes in government school in Miyanganj in Barabanki are excitedly awaiting the new learning experience with circuits, magnets, wires, lenses, basic chemicals, slides, beakers, microscopes, thermometers etc.

The kit has already been received and the work has also started for the development of a proper science lab for the students in the school campus.

Ashutosh Anand Awasthi, a teacher at the primary school, who has been awarded by the President for his innovative teaching methods, said, “Two upper primary schools from every block have been selected for setting up the model science labs. A budget of Rs 45,000 has also been sanctioned for the same. The work on the lab is in progress and would get functional soon”.

The schools will be introducing science clubs for students and ensuring activities and trips as part of the club has also been proposed. The schools have been instructed to get a mathematics kit also to make mathematics fun for students.

“There are many topics in the syllabus for which a laboratory was needed. We would do some small experiments that do not require many types of equipment. The science kit will surely help us to deliver quality education”, he said.

Ashutosh Awasthi had already introduced a corner in his school where the students performed some basic experiments. Developing coolers and generators were some of the experiments carried by the students of the school.

Meanwhile, the Yogi government has also decided to widen the Yoga syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12 in over 25,000 schools affiliated to UP Board of Secondary Education in 75 districts.

The new syllabus of yoga is expected to be implemented from the new session set to begin from July 2017.

The move comes on the heels of the Yogi Adityanath government having decided to make yoga part of the curriculum for students of classes 5 to 12.

The existing yoga studies are limited to a few yoga asanas, including Mayur asan, shirish asan and kapal bhati for students of class 10 and surya namaskar, padmasan, swargasan, halasan, bhujangasan etc and their effect on the body for class 12 students.