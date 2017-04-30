India watches keenly as don Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised

The gangster, who enjoys full support of the Pak govt, is being treated at the Army hospital.

New Delhi: Intelligence and security agencies are closely tacking all developments related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s health condition with reports suggesting that he suffered a massive heart attack a few days ago.

Sources claimed they had “credible information” that Dawood is facing major health issues over the last few weeks and is undergoing treatment at an Army hospital in Karachi under tight security.

India’s most wanted gangster, sources added, is enjoying full support from government agencies in Pakistan as he was being attended to by Army doctors. He is under heavy security of the Pak Army and ISI operatives.

“We have information that he has health complications, and is receiving treatment in Pakistan. The agencies are monitoring developments as the issues remains important for India’s internal security. His health could well be the reason that Dawood has restricted his movement over the past few months and is mostly based in Karachi now,” a senior intelligence official said.

Dawood, the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has been declared a designated global terrorist by the United Nations. Sources said both Pak security agencies and members of the Dawood gang are trying to down play reports about his health.

It is believed that Dawood’s activities were now being handled by his younger brother, Anees Ibrahim, and aide Chhota Shakeel, who is said to be operating from Pakistan, Middle East and South Africa. “With Anees taking charge of the gang, it is a clear that Dawood’s health is deteriorating,” the official added. There is no let up in the Dawood gang’s anti-India activities, particularly on account of pumping in fake currency into the country. After Batik, his close associate, with ISI is said to be managing the fake currency racket.