The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 30, 2017 | Last Update : 04:35 AM IST

India, All India

India watches keenly as don Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 30, 2017, 4:15 am IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2017, 4:10 am IST

The gangster, who enjoys full support of the Pak govt, is being treated at the Army hospital.

Dawood Ibrahim
 Dawood Ibrahim

New Delhi: Intelligence and security agencies are closely tacking all developments related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s health condition with reports suggesting that he suffered a massive heart attack a few days ago.

Sources claimed they had “credible information” that Dawood is facing major health issues over the last few weeks and is undergoing treatment at an Army hospital in Karachi under tight security.

India’s most wanted gangster, sources added, is enjoying full support from government agencies in Pakistan as he was being attended to by Army doctors. He is under heavy security of the Pak Army and ISI operatives.

“We have information that he has health complications, and is receiving treatment in Pakistan. The agencies are monitoring developments as the issues remains important for India’s internal security. His health could well be the reason that Dawood has restricted his movement over the past few months and is mostly based in Karachi now,” a senior intelligence official said.

Dawood, the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has been declared a designated global terrorist by the United Nations. Sources said both Pak security agencies and members of the Dawood gang are trying to down play reports about his health.

It is believed that Dawood’s activities were now being handled by his younger brother, Anees Ibrahim, and aide Chhota Shakeel, who is said to be operating from Pakistan, Middle East and South Africa. “With Anees taking charge of the gang, it is a clear that Dawood’s health is deteriorating,” the official added. There is no let up in the Dawood gang’s anti-India activities, particularly on account of pumping in fake currency into the country. After Batik, his close associate, with ISI is said to be managing the fake currency racket.

Tags: dawood ibrahim, 1993 mumbai serial blasts, united nations, chhota shakeel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan: International Islamic University bans 'bed sharing' in girls' hostels

2

HTC's squeezable U11 teased in a video, launch on 16th May

3

Maharashtra's Bhilar will become first book village in India

4

The Samsung Galaxy S8's Dual Audio feature is hi-tech

5

Baahubali 2 creates history, collects over 100 crore rupees on Day 1

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham