↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Ready to pay any price: JD(U)'s strong message to BJP over Bihar violence

Published : Mar 30, 2018, 12:14 pm IST
Nitish Kumar had formed an alliance with the BJP last year after dumping Lalu Yadav-led JD(U) and the Congress.

Earlier in March, Nitish Kumar had voiced his discomfort with ally BJP saying that he would not compromise with those trying to divide the society. (Photo: PTI/File)
Patna: Facing criticism over the government's inefficiency to control the riots and communal violence in Bihar, the JD(U) on Thursday in a sharp message to the BJP asked the saffron party to restrain its leaders who are seen to have contributed to the violence.

Talking to NDTV, JD(U) general secretary Shyam Rajak said, "Nitishji never compromises on the law and order from... and for this, we are willing to pay any price".

"Please remember, neither did I compromise with corruption, nor I will compromise with those trying to divide the society. I'm for complete communal and social peace... I want to make it clear that this country will march ahead on the basis of love, compassion and communal harmony," he said.

Nitish Kumar had formed an alliance with the BJP last year after dumping Lalu Yadav-led JD(U) and the Congress.

Communal clashes have been reported from various parts of Bihar in the recent past, with opposition parties like the RJD and the Congress accusing the BJP of inciting violence and charging JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with being "helpless" before the coalition partner.

RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav after being brought to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS on Thursday had said that "Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is now finished".

Pointing out the riots and incidents of violence in Bihar, Lalu Yadav said that the "BJP has set the whole state ablaze".

According to PTI, members of two communities clashed on Wednesday over taking out a religious procession in Bihar's Nalanda district, leaving more than 20 persons, including four security personnel, injured.

Nalanda is the native district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Communal clashes have erupted in several districts in the state since Ram Navami last Sunday.

