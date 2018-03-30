On UK visit, PM Modi to address major televised event

On April 19 and 20, he will take part in the CHOGM discussions along with heads of government from other 52 member-countries of the Commonwealth.

London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address a major globally televised event during his three-day visit to the UK next month to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

“Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath” is being billed as a “niche event”, which will take place in a broadcast studio setting in central London on April 18.

A few hundred guests picked out by an open ballot following registrations on bharatkibaat.org will get the chance to participate in the moderated question and answer session with the Prime Minister.

“A unique niche event is being planned in London on April 18. Titled as #BharatKiBaatSabkeSaath, it will be a one of its kind live interactive conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) foreign affairs department, announced on Twitter.

The Prime Minister will arrive in London from Sweden and hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with British Prime Minister Theresa May and an audience with Queen Elizabeth II, expected on April 18.

The visit has been dubbed as “historic” within diplomatic circles as this would mark an Indian Prime Minister's presence at CHOGM for the first time since 2010. Modi had been reportedly invited personally by the Queen in a letter addressed to him.