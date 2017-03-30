The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 | Last Update : 03:01 AM IST

India, All India

In 5 years, SP government shifted IPS officers 2,454 times

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 30, 2017, 2:32 am IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2017, 2:34 am IST

The frequent transfers during the previous regime meant that on an average 1.3 IPS officers were transferred every single day for five years.

The RTI information further says that in Uttar Pradesh, an IPS officer is transferred 27.3 times during his career.
 The RTI information further says that in Uttar Pradesh, an IPS officer is transferred 27.3 times during his career.

Lucknow: Skeletons are now beginning to tumble out of the Samajwadi cupboard.

RTI queries revealed that the Akhilesh government, in the past five years, transferred 407 IPS officers more than 2,454 times. The transfers took place between March 2012 and March 2017.

According to RTI activist Nutan Thakur, IG (personnel) P.C. Meena, in his RTI response, admitted that there are 78 officers who were transferred 10 or more times during this five year period.

The frequent transfers during the previous regime meant that on an average 1.3 IPS officers were transferred every single day for five years. It also means that on an average each IPS was subjected to 6 transfers.

Umesh Kumar Srivastava tops the list after being transferred, 20 times in five years, while Anees Ahmad Ansari with 18 transfers comes a close second.

Similarly, Rajendra Prasad Pandey was transferred 17 times and Dilip Kumar 16 times.

Five IPS officers, including the recently suspended Himanshu Kumar, were transferred 15 times each.

About 215 IPS officers were transferred five or more times during this five year period, according to the information provided to the RTI activist. One IPS officer, Sanjay Tarde, however, was lucky to be transferred only once during this period. Another such officer was Kamal Saxena who remained secretary in the home department for five years.

As per the RTI information, among the IPS officers suspended during this period, IG Amitabh Thakur was suspended for a maximum of 10 months while most others got reinstated within a few days or 2-3 months.  

The RTI information further says that in Uttar Pradesh, an IPS officer is transferred 27.3 times during his career.

IG Pramod Kumar Mishra has been transferred 55 times in his entire career of 33 years while IG Vijay Kumar Garg has been transferred 52 times.

DIG Umesh Kumar Srivastava and IG R.K. Swarnkar 51 times and Gopal Lal Meena has been shifted 50 times.

There are 50 IPS officers in UP Cadre who got transferred 40 or more times in their career.

Tags: akhilesh government, rti activist, ips officers
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

LS speaker presents footballs to MPs to promote FIFA U-17 World Cup

2

Muslim woman divorced for not aborting child urges PM to ban triple talaq

3

Man found dead in 7-metre python's stomach in Indonesia

4

Jadeja, Pujara shine in India's emphatic win over Australia

5

GST bills in Parliament: 10 key facts you should know

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham