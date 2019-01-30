Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST

India, All India

Anna Hazare launches fast to demand Lokpal, Lokayuktas

ANI
Published : Jan 30, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2019, 11:07 am IST

Lokpal was passed in the Parliament in 2013, but the government is yet to appoint it.

Social activist Anna Hazare. (Photo: PTI)
 Social activist Anna Hazare. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra: Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday announced the beginning of his fast to demand the setting up of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states as the Narendra Modi government "had failed" to set up the anti-corruption bodies.

"Through Lokpal, even the Prime Minister can be investigated if people will give any evidence against him... Similarly, in Lokayukta a Chief Minister and all ministers and MLAs under him can be investigated if somebody gives any evidence against them. That's why they don't want it. No party wants it. Lokpal was passed in the Parliament in 2013, but the government is yet to appoint it," Hazare told ANI, beginning his fast in his village Ralegan Siddhi.

Asked if any of his past supporters, many of who are now politicians, would be allowed to join him at the fast, Hazare said: "We don't want political leaders with us on stage."

"To restrict Lokpal, they passed another law within three days, got President's signature also on it. But to appoint Lokpal, they have taken five years and nothing has been done. We don't want political leaders with us on stage."

January 30 is the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which is also observed as Martyrs’ Day.

As per provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, a Lokpal as anti-corruption authority or ombudsman would be set up at the Central level, while a Lokayukta will be set up in each state.

"It has been five years now, but the Prime Minister Modi-led government at the Centre is making excuses. If they wanted, they could have done the needful by now,” Hazare had said on Tuesday.

 “I will not be fasting against a party or a person. I will be protesting for the betterment of the nation,” said Hazare.

In July last year, the Supreme Court had expressed its displeasure over non-appointment of Lokpal by the central government. In September, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government had appointed a Search Committee to nominate the chairperson and members of the Lokpal. Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was nominated as chairperson of the committee.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court asked the Lokpal Search Committee to complete its task of short-listing names for a Lokpal by February-end and submit the list for consideration to the Selection Committee. The apex court will hear the plea on March 7.

Tags: anna hazare, fast, lokpal bill, lokayukta, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

‘An extremely educated and respected person like Tharoor always comes up with such kind of comments related to practices of the Hindu religion,’ BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said. (Photo: ANI)

Nalin Kohli slams Shashi Tharoor for jibe at UP CM's holy dip in Sangam

‘We all know that before Ram and Ravan fought in Lanka, Ravan sent his sister Shurpanakha,’ said BJP MLA Surendra Singh. (Photo: ANI | File)

PM Modi is Ram, Rahul is Ravan, Priyanka is Shurpanakha: BJP MLA

‘Elections are just around the corner, I request you all to please vote for BJP and make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the second consecutive time,’ BJP MLA Rajveer Singh Diler was also heard saying. (Photo: ANI)

'I don’t do caste politics like PM Modi': BJP's Rajveer Singh Diler

‘His simplicity, his humbleness has to be really admired by all the Indians and the Goans,’ said Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lobo. (Photo: ANI)

Leaders like Rahul Gandhi required in Goa, India: BJP MLA Michael Lobo

MOST POPULAR

1

In love with your Google Assistant?

2

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

3

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

4

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

5

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham