The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

India, All India

Women must not watch soccer players' bare knees, Darul Uloom issues decree

AP
Published : Jan 30, 2018, 3:56 pm IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2018, 3:56 pm IST

A senior cleric, said that watching men 'playing with bare knees' violated the tenets of Islam and was forbidden for women.

The cleric also lashed out at the men who allow their wives to watch football even on television. (Representational Image)
 The cleric also lashed out at the men who allow their wives to watch football even on television. (Representational Image)

Lucknow: A senior cleric at an influential Islamic seminary in northern India has issued a religious decree saying that Muslim women should not watch men playing soccer.

Mufti Athar Kasmi said that watching men "playing with bare knees" violated the tenets of Islam and was forbidden for women.

Kasmi is cleric at Darul Uloom, Asia's largest Sunni Muslim seminary in the northern town of Deoband.

The cleric also lashed out at the men who allow their wives to watch football even on television.

"Do you have no shame? Do you not fear God? You let her watch these kinds of things," he said in his sermon Friday.

Kasmi's decree comes even as the Sunni Muslim kingdom of Saudi Arabia allowed women in to watch matches in soccer stadiums earlier this month.

"Why do women need to watch these football matches? What they will gain by looking at footballer's thighs. Their attention will be on that only and they will even miss the scores," Kasmi said.

Darul Uloom, located in Uttar Pradesh state, is a more than 150-year-old seminary that teaches Sunni Hanafi jurisprudence.

The Islamic seminary's rigid interpretation of Islam is the ideological foundation for many hard-line religious groups including the Taliban movement in Afghanistan.

About 13 percent of India's 1.3 billion people are Muslim and the majority of them are Sunni but the country's secular constitution ensures that decrees such as Kasmi's have no legal force.

On Tuesday a Muslim women's rights activist in the northern city of Lucknow decried the decree.

"It implies that Muslim women should not watch any athletic event, tennis matches or swimming championships. How it can be immoral for a woman to watch men playing sport?" Sahira Nasih said.

Recently the seminary issued a fatwa asking Muslim women not to visit beauty salons or wear tight clothing.

Tags: darul uloom, sunni muslim, football, mufti athar kasmi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Black cats being dumped as they don’t look good in owners’ selfies

2

Best flagship killer smartphones under Rs 40,000

3

Triple treat: Blue Moon, Supermoon, Total Lunar Eclipse rolled into one

4

Facebook to flood your feed with local news now on

5

Synology Diskstation DS918+ review: A powerful, easy-to-use server for home, office

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

The international Customs Day was held in Mumbai on Saturday, where several Bollywood stars dazzled. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars showcase their grooves at the International Customs Day

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: B-town celebs Amitabh, Sushmita and Shraddha spotted

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Movie time: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham