Tuesday, Jan 30, 2018

India

Govt 2018 to-do list: AI sale, GST, more funds to bank

Published : Jan 30, 2018, 4:22 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2018, 5:40 am IST

It said that despite major policy reforms, the policy agenda remained full.

The Economic Survey 2017-18 was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The Economic Survey on Monday set the agenda for 2018-19 — privatising Air India, the complete recapatilisation of PSU banks and stabilising GST implementation to remove uncertainty for exporters. These will help India to move towards its medium-term growth potential of over eight per cent, it said.

“The government will also need to stabilise GST implementation to remove uncertainty for exporters, facilitate easier compliance and expand the tax base,” said Economic Survey 2017-18 tabled in Parliament by finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday.

The Survey warned against emerging macroeconomic concerns and said policy vigilance will be necessary in the coming year, and specially if oil prices remain high internationally or elevated stock prices correct sharply, provoking a sudden stall in capital flows.

“If these objectives are achieved, the world economy maintains its growth momentum, and oil prices do not persist at current levels, the Indian economy should resume converging towards its medium-term growth potential that previous Economic Surveys have estimated to exceed eight per cent,” it said.

