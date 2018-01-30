The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jan 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

India, All India

Bhopal: School cook throws hot curry at class 1 boy on asking for 2nd helping

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 30, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2018, 2:00 pm IST

The boy has burns on his face, cheeks, chest and back and is admitted to a hospital in Dindori, 480 kilometre from Bhopal.

Prince Mehra, a student at a primary school at Shahpur’s Ludra village in Dindori, reportedly asked for a second helping of dal during the lunch break after which the incident occurred. (Photo: ANI)
Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a Class 1 student in Madhya Pradesh had his face, chest and back badly burnt after the mid-day meal serving staff at his school allegedly threw steaming hot dal (lentil curry) at him when he asked for an extra serving last week.

According to reports, the boy has burns on his face, cheeks, chest and back and is admitted to a hospital in Dindori, 480 km from Bhopal. He is stable now.

Police have registered a case and initiated investigation into the incident.

The incident took place on January 23.

According to NDTV reports, Prince Mehra, a student at a primary school at Shahpur’s Ludra village in Dindori, reportedly asked for a second helping of dal during the lunch break.

The cook, Nemvati Bai, was so furious with the boy's request that she poured dal at Prince, the victim’s grandmother alleged.

"Prince said when he asked for dal, she purposely threw it at him," Bhagwati Bai Mehra said.

Tags: mid day meal, burn, madhya pradesh incident, primary school
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

