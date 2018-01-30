The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:09 AM IST

India, All India

Amarnath terror attack: J&K cops file charges against 3 Pak nationals

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jan 30, 2018, 5:10 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2018, 6:10 am IST

The J&K police had very next said that there were “credible inputs” pointing towards the involvement of Lashkar-e-Tayyaba in the gory incident.

The gunmen had targeted a tourist bus carrying pilgrims mainly from Gujarat which was on way to winter capital Jammu from Baltal, a base-camp of the Amarnath yatra, at Botengo in Anantnag district on July 10 last year. (Photo: PTI)
 The gunmen had targeted a tourist bus carrying pilgrims mainly from Gujarat which was on way to winter capital Jammu from Baltal, a base-camp of the Amarnath yatra, at Botengo in Anantnag district on July 10 last year. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday filed chargesheets against eleven persons, including three Pakistani nationals, for their alleged involvement in July 10, 2017 terror attack in which eight Amarnath pilgrims were killed and ten other injured in southern Anantnag district.

The 1,500 page charge sheet has been filed two courts in Anantnag which are simultaneously hearing the case registered by the police under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 427 (causing mischief) and other relevant laws. The gunmen had targeted a tourist bus carrying pilgrims mainly from Gujarat which was on way to winter capital Jammu from Baltal, a base-camp of the Amarnath yatra, at Botengo in Anantnag district on July 10 last year. Seven pilgrims were killed on the spot and one of the eleven persons injured in the attack had died in hospital later.

The J&K police had very next said that there were “credible inputs” pointing towards the involvement of Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) in the gory incident. However, the LeT had strongly denied the charge and sought to blame the killings on Indian agencies.

A statement issued by the J&K police here on Monday that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was formed to probe the incident has filed the charge sheet against the accused.

“During the course of investigation it was established that Pakistan-based based LeT terrorists were involved in the attack. Further, on the basis of evidences collected during the course of investigation complicity of eleven people was established, out of whom four persons including one juvenile were arrested in the instant case,” the statement said.

The accused are Aijaz Ahmad Wagay, Bilal Ahmad Reshi, Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, Khalid Muzaffar Dar, Tanveer Ahmad Dar, Sarjeel Ahmad Sheikh, Yawar Bashir Wani (all local Kashmiris), Abu Ismail alias Haroon, Maaviya and Furqan ( all Pakistani nationals). The name of the arrested juvenile has been withheld, however.

The police also said that during the course of investigation “evidences have been brought on record establishing complicity of above mentioned accused persons in the instant crime”. It said that the main accused Abu Ismail alias Haroon (a Pakistani national) was killed in an encounter with the security forces at Arigam, Nowgam area of Srinagar on September 14, 2017 whereas other two Pakistani nationals Maaviya and Furqan along with local militant Yawar Bashir Wani were killed in a similar clash at Qazigund (Kulgam district) on December 12, 2017.

Three of the accused Khalid Muzaffar Dar, Tanveer Ahmad Dar and Sarjeel Ahmad Sheikh are “absconding”. Three others Aijaz, Bilal and Zahoor were arrested and are presently in the judicial custody whereas the arrested juvenile is presently on bail.

Tags: amarnath terror attack, lashkar-e-tayyaba, special investigation team
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook to flood your feed with local news now on

2

Synology Diskstation DS918+ review: A powerful, easy-to-use server for home, office

3

Colonel Gaddafi had almost purchased Manchester United

4

Trump in London: Tweets from bed, popular in UK, eats burgers at times

5

Woman misses own wedding, gets dumped by furious new husband

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

The international Customs Day was held in Mumbai on Saturday, where several Bollywood stars dazzled. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars showcase their grooves at the International Customs Day

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: B-town celebs Amitabh, Sushmita and Shraddha spotted

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Movie time: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham