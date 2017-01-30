The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 30, 2017 | Last Update : 07:43 PM IST

India, All India

Limits placed on cash withdrawals from ATMs to be removed from Feb 1: RBI

PTI
Published : Jan 30, 2017, 6:10 pm IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2017, 6:14 pm IST

The RBI however said that restrictions on savings bank accounts would continue for now.

Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced that all limits on cash withdrawals from current accounts across bank counters and from ATMs will be removed starting Wednesday, February 1.

Restrictions on savings bank accounts would continue for now and are “under consideration for withdrawal in the near future,” RBI said.

"Limits placed on cash withdrawals from ATMs stand withdrawn from February 1, 2017. However, banks may, at their discretion, have their own operating limits as was the case before November 8, 2016," the official letter addressed by P. Vijaya Kumar, Chief General Manager said.

"Limits placed on cash withdrawals from Current accounts/Cash credit accounts/Overdraft accounts stand withdrawn with immediate effect," the letter added.

The RBI also said the limits on Savings Bank accounts will continue for the present and are under consideration for withdrawal in the near future.

The development comes almost three months after the Union Government on November 8, 2016 announced demonetisation of high-end currency notes triggering controversies and debates across the nation.

The government had said that demonetisation was aimed at digitalising the country and its daily trade. In a bid to accomplish that, cashless transactions were being encouraged.

Hence, the RBI also said the banks are urged to encourage their constituents to sustain the movement towards digitisation of payments and switching over of payments from cash mode to non-cash mode.

Recently, in the wake of assembly polls in five states, the Election Commission of India (ECI) requested the RBI to increase the cash withdrawal limits for electoral candidates in the poll-bound states. The RBI had, however, refused any leeway.

The date of removal of these limits coincides with the announcement of Budget-2017 on February 1 by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Tags: rbi, cash withdrawals, atm limit, demonetisation

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

'Belan Brigade' in Punjab to tackle drug menace in polls

2

Widower asks for fishing mate in heartbreaking post

3

8 camera tricks that will help you capture unique photos

4

People talk to the dead through this phone booth in Japan

5

ASUS to launch 5000mAh ZenFone 3S Max with Nougat in India

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham