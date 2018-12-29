The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 29, 2018 | Last Update : 07:33 PM IST

India, All India

Maneka Gandhi assures help after woman alleges triple talaq by man in US

ANI
Published : Dec 29, 2018, 7:15 pm IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2018, 7:15 pm IST

The woman also sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's help in the matter.

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said her ministry has taken up the case on absolute priority. (File | ANI)
 Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said her ministry has taken up the case on absolute priority. (File | ANI)

New Delhi: Days after a bill criminalising instant triple talaq was passed in the Lok Sabha, a woman in Bengaluru alleged she was given triple talaq by her US-based husband through a text and voice message.

Reshma Azeez told ANI, "He left me at my parents' place, went back to the USA, and divorced me through a message. I am not able to meet my kids also."

The text message of Azeez's husband Javeed Khan reads, "I am sending this message in my full sense and I am not under any influence of anger or intoxication. ALLAH as my witness. I, Dr. Javeed Khan (dob 01/19/1976), son of late Taj Ahmed pronounce TALAQ (divorce) to RESHMA Azzes (dob 12/06/1978), daughter of Mr. Azeezuddin, according to ISLAMIC LAW OF SHARIAH. Meher has been completely fulfilled."

The woman also sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's help in the matter.

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi took note of the matter and said that the ministry has taken up the case on "absolute priority".

"My ministry @MinistryWCD has taken up the case of #TripleTalaq on absolute priority. The first instance post the passing of the bill, criminalising the act of instant divorce in the Muslim community will be dealt with and we shall ensure that justice is done," Maneka Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

On December 27, the Lok Sabha passed the Triple Talaq bill which makes the practice a criminal offence with a provision of three-year jail term.

Tags: triple talaq, triple talaq bill, maneka gandhi, women and child development minister
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

2

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

3

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

4

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

5

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham