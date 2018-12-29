The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 29, 2018 | Last Update : 01:55 AM IST

India, All India

Hizb man killed in encounter at J&K’s Pulwama

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Dec 29, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2018, 1:46 am IST

The clash followed a sneak militant attack at an Army patrol in the area.

The police identified the slain militant as Ishfaq Yusuf Wani, a resident of Pulwama’s Qoil village (Representational Image | PTI)
 The police identified the slain militant as Ishfaq Yusuf Wani, a resident of Pulwama’s Qoil village (Representational Image | PTI)

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Friday shot dead a militant belonging to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit during a brief gunfight in Jammu and Kashm-ir’s southern Pulwama district. The clash followed a sneak militant attack at an Army patrol in the area. No casualties were reported in the militant attack, the police sources said.

The police identified the slain militant as Ishfaq Yusuf Wani, a resident of Pulwama’s Qoil village. He was the 254th militant killed by security forces, so far this year, in their tough counterinsurgency campaign in the State.  

 As many as 97 security personnel and 91 civilians have also died in gun fights and other militancy-related incidents in the state, making 2018 the bloodiest year of past one decade for it. In 2008, over five hundred people had died in militancy-related violence. The toll stood at 384 in 2017.

Giving the details of Friday’s incident, the police said that the gunfight took place in Rinzi-pora village of Bander-pora area of Pulwama at dawn on Friday. “The fighting broke out after a joint party of Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police’s Special Operations Group launched a cordon and search operation at Rinzipora to flush out militants hiding in the village,” said a police officer.

A police statement said that the search operation was launched after receiving a “credible input”.

Tags: hizb-ul-mujahideen, militant killed

MOST POPULAR

1

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

2

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

3

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

4

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

5

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham