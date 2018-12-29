The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Army rescues 2500 tourists stranded near India-China border in Sikkim

Published : Dec 29, 2018, 10:01 am IST
According to the Army, the tourists will now be moved towards Gangtok.

New Delhi: The Indian Army has rescued around 2500 tourists who were stuck near the India-China border in Sikkim's Nathu La due to heavy snowfall.

"300 to 400 civil vehicles were stranded near 17 Mile carrying over 2500 tourists who were returning after visiting Nathu La Pass along the Indo-China border. The Indian Army immediately swung into action to provide rescue and relief to the stranded tourists including food, shelter, warm clothing and medicines," the official said.1500 tourists have been accommodated at 17 Mile, while the remaining tourists were shifted to 13 Mile.

The Indian Army has also provided two sets of JCBs and Dozers of BRO for snow clearance and restoration of road connectivity. 

