The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 29, 2017 | Last Update : 05:40 AM IST

India, All India

BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 29, 2017, 3:06 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2017, 3:10 am IST

Moving the motion under Rule 187, the BJP MP urged the Chair to take notice of the alleged breach of Jaitley’s privilege.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: BJP’s Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday moved a privilege motion in the Rajya Sabha against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for “intentionally” and with “malafide intention”  mocking leader of the house and finance minister Arun Jaitley name.

Moving the motion under Rule 187, the BJP MP urged the Chair to take notice of the alleged breach of Mr Jaitley’s privilege.

“The members of this House have dignity. The name of the leader of the house Arun Jaitley has been intentionally published by the Congress president with malafide intentions to defame this House...The way his (Jaitley’s) name has been tweeted by the Congress president on his Twitter handle, it comes in the category of (breach of) privilege. There are precedents such as that of NC Chatterjee in 1954. I request you to go to this precedent and issue a notice to Rahul Gandhi,” ,” Mr Yadav told the Chair.

Referring to a statement given by Mr Jaitley in the House on Wednesday, the Congress president had tweeted: “Dear Mr Jaitlie (sic) — thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means.” The twitter post also carried video clippings of Mr Modi’s speech when he had mentioned a ‘secret meeting’ also attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and some Pakistani diplomats during an election rally in Gujarat and of Mr Jaitley speech in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

An effort was made by the government to reach out to the Congress to end the stalemate over the opposition party’s demand that the Prime Minister should clarify the remarks made against the former PM in an election rally in Gujarat. After series of meeting between the government managers and senior Congress leaders, Mr Jaitley made a statement in the Upper House clarifying Mr Modi’s comments when he said that the PM’s statement did not question nor or mean to question the commitment to the nation of Dr Singh or former vice president Hamid Ansari and any such perception was completely erroneous. 

Tags: bhupendra yadav, rahul gandhi, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

After busting illegal cockfighting racket, Cambodian police kill, eat 92 roosters

2

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Brisbane International but says yes to Australian Open

3

Tel Aviv attempts plastic brick record with 36-meter tower

4

The Greatest Showman movie review: It's a show well done

5

Sea of plastic: Bali announces ‘garbage emergency’

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham