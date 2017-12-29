The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 29, 2017 | Last Update : 05:40 AM IST

India, All India

Ananth Kumar Hegde apologises after Chair nudge

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 29, 2017, 12:45 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2017, 2:16 am IST

The minister also claimed that his speech at a function in Karnataka, where he made the comments, was distorted.

Ananth Kumar Hegde (Photo: ANI | Twitter) New Delhi: A day
 Ananth Kumar Hegde (Photo: ANI | Twitter) New Delhi: A day

New Delhi: After having caused disruptions in both Houses of Parliament with his controversial remarks on secularism and changing the Constitution, minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship Ananth Kumar Hegde tendered his apology in the Lok Sabha Thursday, though only after a nudge from Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

The minister also claimed that his speech at a function in Karnataka, where he made the comments, was distorted. Despite the apology, newly-elected Congress chief Rahul Gandhi charg-ed the BJP with attacking the Constitution.

As soon as Lok Sabha proceedings began on Thursday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of Mr Hegde’s controversial remarks. But Ms Mahajan prevented him from going ahead, saying the minister would make a statement.

Mr Hegde first said he held the country, the Constitution and its architect B.R. Ambedkar in high esteem and there was no question of showing disrespect to them. “As a citizen, I can’t think of violating the Constitution,” he said.

After this, the Congress, led by Mr Kharge, again protested and demanded an apology from him.

The Speaker then intervened and told the minister there was no question of anyone showing disrespect to Dr Ambedkar, but at times, if someone says something, his or her statement sometimes hurt someone else, and for that if the person tenders an apology, his stature does not get lowered.

With Ms Mahajan’s nudge, the minister said his speech had been presented in a distorted manner, which was not correct. “If someone is hurt, I have no hesitation in tendering my apology,” he said.

The proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were disrupted on Wednesday over Mr Hegde’s remarks.

At a function in Karnataka on Sunday, he had reportedly said that people should identify themselves by their religion, and “those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular... they don’t have their own identity... They don’t know about their parentage”. He had also said: “We are here to change the Constitution, and we will change it.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and home minister Rajnath Singh were in the House when Mr Hegde tendered his apology.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Gandhi, while addressing party workers on the Congress’ 133rd Foundation Day, accused the BJP of attacking the Constitution and using “lies” for political benefit, while asserting that the truth and its defence were pivotal for his party.

Referring to Mr Hegde’s comment on amending the Constitution, but without naming him, the Congress president said one of the most important moments in India’s history was the day it got its Constitution, and that this was now under attack.

“Today, it is distressing to see that this document, the foundation of our country, given to us by the Congress Party, given to us by Dr Ambedkar, is under attack. Statements are being made by senior members of the BJP and it is under attack surreptitiously from the back. It is the duty of the Congress Party, the duty of every single Indian, to defend the Constitution and every person’s rights and views,” Mr Gandhi said.

Tags: ananth kumar hegde, rahul gandhi, sumitra mahajan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

After busting illegal cockfighting racket, Cambodian police kill, eat 92 roosters

2

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Brisbane International but says yes to Australian Open

3

Tel Aviv attempts plastic brick record with 36-meter tower

4

The Greatest Showman movie review: It's a show well done

5

Sea of plastic: Bali announces ‘garbage emergency’

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham