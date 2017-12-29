Ananth Kumar Hegde apologises after Chair nudge

The minister also claimed that his speech at a function in Karnataka, where he made the comments, was distorted.

New Delhi: After having caused disruptions in both Houses of Parliament with his controversial remarks on secularism and changing the Constitution, minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship Ananth Kumar Hegde tendered his apology in the Lok Sabha Thursday, though only after a nudge from Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

The minister also claimed that his speech at a function in Karnataka, where he made the comments, was distorted. Despite the apology, newly-elected Congress chief Rahul Gandhi charg-ed the BJP with attacking the Constitution.

As soon as Lok Sabha proceedings began on Thursday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of Mr Hegde’s controversial remarks. But Ms Mahajan prevented him from going ahead, saying the minister would make a statement.

Mr Hegde first said he held the country, the Constitution and its architect B.R. Ambedkar in high esteem and there was no question of showing disrespect to them. “As a citizen, I can’t think of violating the Constitution,” he said.

After this, the Congress, led by Mr Kharge, again protested and demanded an apology from him.

The Speaker then intervened and told the minister there was no question of anyone showing disrespect to Dr Ambedkar, but at times, if someone says something, his or her statement sometimes hurt someone else, and for that if the person tenders an apology, his stature does not get lowered.

With Ms Mahajan’s nudge, the minister said his speech had been presented in a distorted manner, which was not correct. “If someone is hurt, I have no hesitation in tendering my apology,” he said.

The proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were disrupted on Wednesday over Mr Hegde’s remarks.

At a function in Karnataka on Sunday, he had reportedly said that people should identify themselves by their religion, and “those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular... they don’t have their own identity... They don’t know about their parentage”. He had also said: “We are here to change the Constitution, and we will change it.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and home minister Rajnath Singh were in the House when Mr Hegde tendered his apology.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Gandhi, while addressing party workers on the Congress’ 133rd Foundation Day, accused the BJP of attacking the Constitution and using “lies” for political benefit, while asserting that the truth and its defence were pivotal for his party.

Referring to Mr Hegde’s comment on amending the Constitution, but without naming him, the Congress president said one of the most important moments in India’s history was the day it got its Constitution, and that this was now under attack.

“Today, it is distressing to see that this document, the foundation of our country, given to us by the Congress Party, given to us by Dr Ambedkar, is under attack. Statements are being made by senior members of the BJP and it is under attack surreptitiously from the back. It is the duty of the Congress Party, the duty of every single Indian, to defend the Constitution and every person’s rights and views,” Mr Gandhi said.