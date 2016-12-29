Thursday, Dec 29, 2016 | Last Update : 05:51 PM IST

Modi govt to roll out massive campaign to justify notes ban

Central Ministers have been asked to visit at least 10 places and hold rallies to convince masses about notes ban decision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The BJP-led NDA government, which has come under sharp criticism post the November 8 demonetisation drive, will roll out a massive canvassing campaign beginning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on December 31.

Sources said all Central Ministers have been asked to visit at least 10 places and hold rallies and mass contact event so as to convince the masses about the decision to demonetise high-value currency notes.

As many as 10 towns visited by each minister will be mix of rural and urban places and more focus will be on poll-bound states Uttar Pradesh and Punjab with special focus on rural areas.

A detailed dossier has been given to all Central Ministers explaining the reason behind demonetisation.

All mass media platforms from radio, TV to field publicity will be used for the same.

Sources disclosed that around 60 page documents have been distributed to all ministers by the Finance Ministry in which every aspect of demonetisation has been described.

The Finance Minister has in the document described the need for initiating such a step, future action plan and impact on major policies.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier urged the nation to give him 50 days post the demonetisation decision to get things back on track.

After demonetisation, the government has taken a number of steps to ensure that no hardship is faced by tourists and the industry is not affected.

Till date, the government has made several changes to the norms.

