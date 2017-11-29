The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017 | Last Update : 06:23 PM IST

India, All India

On day 2, Ivanka visits Golkonda fort before flying to US tonight

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 29, 2017, 5:27 pm IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2017, 5:30 pm IST

Ivanka attended the GES morning session where she stressed on the role of technology in empowering women, professionally and personally.

Ivanka reached the fort a little after 3 pm and spent a little more than 45 minutes in the Fort. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Ivanka reached the fort a little after 3 pm and spent a little more than 45 minutes in the Fort. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Hyderabad: It won’t be the Charminar, but the equally historic Golkonda Fort that Ivanka Trump visited on Wednesday afternoon before she wrapped up her two-day visit to India for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, 2017.

Ivanka, daughter and advisor to US President Donald Trump, skipped the iconic Charminar and a scheduled visit to the famed Lad Bazaar or the market for bangles because of security concerns.

After a private lunch following a GES session, Ivanka reached the fort a little after 3 pm, arriving in a convoy of 17 cars. She spent around 45 minutes inside before leaving for the Trident Hotel.

The area near the fort was under a blanket of security since morning, with shops shut down and pedestrians kept at bay. US security agents too have been camping here for the last two days.

Ivanka was also supposed to attend a dinner on Wednesday on the lawns of the Golkonda Fort but that too was cancelled because she is flying out early to the US.

After Tuesday’s rousing keynote address at the business summit that is being co-hosted by the US and India, 36-year-old Ivanka addressed a plenary session on Wednesday morning on the topic ‘We can do it! Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training’.

"Technology is a great driver of entrepreneurship because a lot of women are leaving and saying this doesn't work for me. It is emboldening them to go out on their own. It is reducing barriers to starting new businesses, and creating flexibility around schedule," Ivanka said while stressing on how technology can empower women professionally and personally.

Golkonda or ‘round-shaped hill’ is situated 11 kilometres from Hyderabad city and was the capital of the sultanate of the Qutb Shahi dynasty (1518 to 1687). The region is surrounded by its mines which has produced famous gems such as the Koh-i-Noor.

Tags: charminar, golkonda fort, ivanka trump, ivanka trump visit
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Farmer in MP rushed to hospital with metal cup pushed up his rectum by quacks

2

Grammys nominations: Ed Sheeran snubbed for major categories, Jay-Z tops nods

3

IoT devices vulnerable to cyberattack — thanks to weak password settings

4

DNA evidence suggests ancient samples of Yeti actually belong to bears

5

New tests at Jesus' presumed tomb back traditional beliefs

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham