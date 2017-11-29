Ivanka Trump to visit Hyderabad’s Golkonda Fort before leaving for US

Ivanka Trump will visit Golkonda Fort on Wednesday afternoon before she wraps up her two-day visit to India.

The area near the fort was under a blanket of security since morning, with shops shut down and pedestrians kept at bay. (Photo: Asif Yar Khan)

Hyderabad: It won’t be the Charminar, but the equally historic Golkonda Fort that Ivanka Trump will visit on Wednesday afternoon before she wraps up her two day visit to India for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, 2017.

Ivanka, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, will also skip a scheduled visit to the famed Lad Bazaar or the market for bangles because of security concerns.

The area near the fort was under a blanket of security since morning, with shops shut down and pedestrians kept at bay. US security agents too have been camping here for the last two days.

Ivanka was also supposed to attend a dinner on Wednesday on the lawns of the Golkonda Fort but that too was cancelled because she is flying out early to the US.

After Tuesday’s rousing keynote address at the business summit that is being co-hosted by the US and India, 36-year-old Ivanka addressed a plenary session on Wednesday morning on the topic ‘We can do it! Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training’.

"Technology is a great driver of entrepreneurship because a lot of women are leaving and saying this doesn't work for me. It is emboldening them to go out on their own. It is reducing barriers to starting new businesses, and creating flexibility around schedule," Ivanka said while stressing on how technology can empower women professionally and personally.