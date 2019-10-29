Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 | Last Update : 09:57 AM IST

India, All India

‘Sick’ P Chidambaram shifted to AIIMS, discharged

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 29, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2019, 1:13 am IST

While those close to Chidambaram said that his condition is not good, the ED sources claimed there was nothing serious.

P. Chidambaram
 P. Chidambaram

NEW DELHI: Former union home minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, who is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the INX Media case, was taken to AIIMS on Monday after he complained of stomach ache and other related issues. Later, he was discharged from the hospital after careful examination by doctors.

Sources said that Mr Chidambaram was taken to the RML Hospital in the morning but has now been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

“Mr Chidambaram complained of illness and pain in the stomach. The former union minister was brought to the hospital around 5.40 PM and is being examined by a team of doctors in the old private ward,” said AIIMS sources.

While those close to Mr Chidambaram said that his condition is not good, the ED sources claimed there was nothing serious.

The Supreme Court granted him bail on October 22 in the INX Media case rejecting the CBI’s argument that he could influence witnesses if set free. But Chidambaram who is also under arrest in a related case which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, has continued to remain in the custody.

Tags: p. chidambaram, enforcement directorate

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Riyadh late on Monday night on a two-day visit, during which he will attend the third edition of Saudi Arabia's high-profile annual financial conference and hold bilateral talks with top leadership of the Gulf Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter/ PMO)

PM Modi arrives in Saudi; to hold bilateral talks with Crown Prince

Flights carrying national leaders are considered as “state aircraft” and are not subject to its provisions, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) said, in response to India’s complaint against Pakistan for its refusal to let the Prime Minister’s plane go through its airspace to Saudi Arabia. (Photo: File)

'Not subject to our provision': ICAO on Pak’s airspace denial to PM Modi’s plane

The two-year-old boy who was stuck in an abandoned borewell near Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu since Friday, is dead, an official said on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

After 75 hours of rescue ops, 2-year-old TN boy trapped in borewell found dead

Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

As Congress goes for chage, MP may prove to be tough task

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham