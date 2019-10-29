Mehbooba Mufti hopes EU team will meet J&K civil society

The PDP chief also wondered “why the same courtesy can’t be extended to American senators”.

New Delhi: PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday voiced hope that the group of 27 European lawmakers, who are travelling to Jammu and Kashmir, will get a chance to meet local people and civil society members, but at the same time alleged that the delegates “seem like pro-fascist, right leaning and anti-immigrant”.

In a series of tweets, Mehbooba, who has been detained since August 5 and whose Twitter handle is operated by her daughter Iltija, claimed the visit is one of “incessant foreign policy gaffes” and will be a “lose lose situation” for the government. She also slammed the government for not allowing opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi to visit the Kashmir Valley after the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.

“Hope they (EU MPs) get a chance to speak to the people, local media, doctors and civil society members. The iron curtain between Kashmir & the world needs to be lifted and GOI must be held accountable for pushing J&K into turmoil,” she said.

The PDP chief also wondered “why the same courtesy can’t be extended to American senators”.

“Won’t be surprised if GOIs indulging in normalcy acrobatics again & orchestrating ‘normalcy’ certificates,” she said.

She asked why can’t the delegation meet all three former chief ministers — National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah are the other two chief ministers who are also under the detention.

“Either ways there are two scenarios. The delegation will state situation is normal. In that case next logical step is to release detainees & restore Internet. If they say Kashmir is in limbo, its a major embarrassment for GOI. Lose lose situation,” she said.