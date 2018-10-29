The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 29, 2018 | Last Update : 02:36 PM IST

India, All India

Satish Sana, who accused CBI no. 2 of bribery, seeks SC's protection

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 29, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2018, 1:02 pm IST

Taking cognizance of complaint filed by Satish Sana, CBI had registered FIR against its officer Rakesh Asthana.

In his statement to the CBI, Satish Sana had said he paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Rakesh Asthana to be spared any action in an investigation linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi. (Photo: File)
 In his statement to the CBI, Satish Sana had said he paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Rakesh Asthana to be spared any action in an investigation linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Babu Sana, who has accused CBI Additional Director Rakesh Asthana of bribery has knocked the doors of the Supreme Court seeking for interim protection after being summoned by the investigation agency for questioning.

In his statement to the CBI, Satish Sana had said he paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Rakesh Asthana to be spared any action in an investigation linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi. The money was paid over a 10-month period -- starting from December 2017.

Satish Sana was being investigated by a SIT team headed by Rakesh Asthana when he had accused him for accepting bribes. As per reports, Satish Sana had met Manoj who claimed to have good relations with Asthana. He added that his brother, Somesh, will help him in getting clean chit from Rakesh Asthana.

Taking cognizance of the complaint filed by Satish Sana, the CBI had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against its Number 2 officer Rakesh Asthana.

Later, Asthana accused CBI Director and number 1 officer Alok Verma of being corrupt and filed the complaint against him.

The Centre interfered into the matter, last week and sent both Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana on leave.

After being divested from his duties, Alok Verma moved the Supreme Court and challenged the decision by the Centre of sending him on leave. After looking into the petition filed by Alok Verma, CJI, Ranjan Gogoi, had given two weeks time to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to complete the enquiry and submit the report to the court. The court has appointed a former apex court judge to monitor the inquiry.

Tags: satish sana, supreme court, rakesh asthana
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Feel proud’: Lucknow police constable’s son appointed as his boss

2

Unfortunate that Bollywood is still star driven, says Shonali Bose

3

Here are the qualities Fatima Sana Shaikh wants in her man

4

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

5

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Don’ts to avoid sextortion

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham