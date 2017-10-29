The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Oct 29, 2017

India, All India

Policeman martyred, 2 terrorists killed in gun battle in J&K's Bandipora

PTI/ANI
Published : Oct 29, 2017, 1:15 pm IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2017, 1:17 pm IST

When the forces were conducting searches, the militants opened fire on them, triggering a gun battle.

Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Zahir Abbas was killed in the gun battle, the police official said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Zahir Abbas was killed in the gun battle, the police official said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Srinagar: A police constable was killed in an encounter which broke out between militants and security forces in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Sunday, the police said.

At least two terrorists were also killed in the encounter, ANI reported.

Security forces cordoned off the Mir Mohalla village in Hajin area of the district this morning following intelligence inputs about presence of militants there, a police official said.

When the forces were conducting searches, the militants opened fire on them, triggering a gun battle, the official said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Zahir Abbas was killed in the gun battle, the police official said.

The firing has stopped for now, but heavy stone-pelting is underway.

Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

