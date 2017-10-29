India has 7,000 jawans in UN peacekeeping missions, 1st nation to deploy women: PM

Taking pride in India's contribution to the world, Modi said, 'India has always given the world message of peace, unity and brotherhood'.

The prime minister also extended wishes to young ones of the country for Children's Day, observed on November 14, in advance. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Celebrating Diwali with soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir was an unforgettable experience for me, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he addressed the 37th edition of his radio show, 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

Modi urged the nation to not forget the tales of valour of the soldiers serving at the border, adding that more than 18000 soldiers have contributed to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

"Currently 7,000 soldiers are deployed with UN peacekeeping initiatives, it's third highest in the world," he said.

The prime minister said that the Army's role was not only confined to peacekeeping operations but it also gives training to peacekeepers of 85 countries.

Stating that India was the first nation send women to peacekeeping missions, Modi praised the Indian women soldiers for their contributions.

Taking pride in India's contribution to the world, Modi said, "India has always given the world the message of peace, unity and brotherhood".

"United Nations declaration of Human Rights is testimony to India's push for gender equality," he said.

The prime minister also extended wishes to young ones of the country for Children's Day, observed on November 14, in advance. Children are the leaders of new India, he said.

Modi congratulated Indian Hockey team and the support staff for winning the Asia Cup after 10 years.

He also congratulated shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for winning Denmark Open and for making India proud.