The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 29, 2017 | Last Update : 12:02 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi: Self-styled godman booked for molesting woman 3 yrs ago

PTI
Published : Oct 29, 2017, 11:51 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2017, 11:53 am IST

Mahant Sundar Das runs an ashram in Sabzi Mandi area where the victim used to visit along with her family.

When the woman's husband learnt about the matter in May this year, the family tried to file a complaint at the Roop Nagar police station. (Photo: Representational/File)
 When the woman's husband learnt about the matter in May this year, the family tried to file a complaint at the Roop Nagar police station. (Photo: Representational/File)

New Delhi: A self-styled septuagenarian godman has been booked for allegedly molesting a 45-year-old woman in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area, police said on Saturday.

Mahant Sundar Das was booked following a court order on October 2, for the crime allegedly committed three years ago, they said.

He has been charged with one count of assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, one count of sexual harassment and one count of criminal intimidation, Jatin Narwal, deputy commissioner of police (north), said.

"The matter is under investigation," Narwal said.

Das runs an ashram in Sabzi Mandi area where the victim used to visit along with her family. The woman in her complaint alleged that Das molested her in November 2014 and threatened her against reporting the matter to the police.

When the woman's husband learnt about the matter in May this year, the family tried to file a complaint at the Roop Nagar police station. But an FIR could not be registered due to jurisdictional reasons, the police said.

The complainant later approached a court, which ordered the police to register a case against the accused.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, the police added.

Tags: sexual harassment, molestation, self-styled godman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Steve Cooper's England too hot for Spain

2

When Sachin Tendulkar became the first Indian to score a ton and take 4 wickets

3

No one can eat one! News anchor tries world's hottest chip, fails miserably, throws up on television

4

French Open Super Series: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth eye final berth

5

This video of Katrina bonding with a kid at an airport is just too adorable

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham