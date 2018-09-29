The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 29, 2018 | Last Update : 08:34 PM IST

India, All India

Hollande's claims on Rafale come at time when his associate faces charges: Sitharaman

PTI
Published : Sep 29, 2018, 6:42 pm IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2018, 6:42 pm IST

Sitharaman took swipe at Gandhi's August 30 tweet, saying he seemed to be predicting Hollande's actions well in advance.

Speaking to reporters at the Officers Training Academy, she said, '.. here was the former president of France who himself is facing an allegation of his associate having received some funds for some purpose. It (allegation) may be true or may not be true. But in such a situation, the former president saying this...' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Speaking to reporters at the Officers Training Academy, she said, '.. here was the former president of France who himself is facing an allegation of his associate having received some funds for some purpose. It (allegation) may be true or may not be true. But in such a situation, the former president saying this...' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Chennai: Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday said former French president Francois Hollande's claims on the Rafale deal has come at a time when he himself was facing allegations that his associate had received some funds for some purpose.

Speaking to reporters at the Officers Training Academy here, she said, ".. here was the former president of France who himself is facing an allegation of his associate having received some funds for some purpose.

It (allegation) may be true or may not be true. But in such a situation, the former president saying this..."

On September 21, a French media report quoted Hollande as purportedly saying that the Indian government proposed Reliance Defence as partner for Dassault Aviation in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale jet fighter deal and France did not have a choice.

The defence minister also took a swipe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi's August 30 tweet, saying he seemed to be predicting Hollande's actions well in advance.

"...it is done well in advance. It is very interesting," she said.

On August 30, Gandhi tweeted "Globalised corruption. This #Rafale aircraft really does fly far and fast! It's also going to drop some big bunker buster bombs in the next couple of weeks. Modi ji please tell Anil, there is a big problem in France."

To a question on much-delayed S-400 deal with Russia, Sitharaman said the deal was almost at a stage where it could be finalised.

Asked if the 'surgical strike' across the border, the second anniversary of which is being on Saturday, has deterred intrusions, she said a lot of them were being eliminated at the border itself and they were not allowed to come in.

"I would believe that action of this kind would deter Pakistan in training and sending terrorists," she said. On reports that a defence ministry official had raised objections on-record to the Rafale deal before it was signed in 2016, Sitharaman said various committees hold discussions for every procurement, "During talks every opinion is recorded, differential opinions are also recorded. But after that, when the decision has to be taken, all of them have to come on the same page and take a call," she said.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, francois hollande, rafale deal, rahul gandhi, surgical strike
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

2

In California divorce cases, judge can now decide who gets custody of a pet

3

631,000 threats detected on Android devices in Q2 2018

4

Roaming Mantis: iOS cryptomining attacks unearthed

5

The asteriod is rocky: Japanese space rovers

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham