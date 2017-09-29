Rohingyas are intruders, not refugees, have links with terrorists: Yogi

The Centre had earlier filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on deportation of Rohingya Muslims from India.

Gorakhpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday described the Rohingyas who have fled from Myanmar to India as intruders and not refugees, and added that it is very sad and condemnable that some people are expressing sympathy and concern for their plight.

"The Indian government has cleared its status on Rohingyas. Rohingyas from Myanmar in India are not refugees, they are the intruders. This is very condemnable and sad that some people are showing concern towards them, as in Myanmar many innocent Hindus were killed brutally, and it was also found that they (Rohingyas) have a link with terrorist organizations," Chief Minister Adityanath told ANI in an exclusive interview.

The Centre had earlier filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on deportation of Rohingya Muslims from India and said that the illegal influx of these refugees will adversely affect the fundamental rights of Indian citizens and cause a threat to national security.

The Centre had also said that some Rohingyas are indulging in illegal and anti-national activities such as mobilisation of funds through hundi or hawala channels, procurring fake or fabricated Indian identity documents for other Rohingyas and also indulging in human trafficking.

"The illegal influx of Rohingyas, in significant numbers, has started into the territory of India since 2012-13 and the Central Government has contemporaneous from security agencies inputs and other authentic material indicating linkages of some of the unauthorised Rohingya immigrants with Pakistan-based terror organisations and similar organisations operating in other countries," the Centre said.