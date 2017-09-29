The Asian Age | News

Friday, Sep 29, 2017 | Last Update : 03:57 AM IST

Independent J&K MLA gets summons from NIA

Published : Sep 29, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2017, 2:45 am IST

The NIA registered an FIR on May 30 in connection with terror funding in the Valley.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid
New Delhi: Independent Jammu & Kashmir MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Rashid Engineer, has been summoned on October 3 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning in a case related to terror funding.

This is the first instance of a sitting Valley legislator coming under the NIA scanner for allegedly funding terror activities.

Sources said Mr Rashid’s name came up in the course of custodial interrogation of Srinagar businessman Zahoor Watali who was arrested by NIA a few days ago for allegedly providing funds to subversive elements in the Valley using the hawala network.

The legislator from Langate, who had earlier denied any involvement in terror funding, has now appealed to the Assembly Speaker to initiate an inquiry into the alleged harassment by NIA.

He had been critical of the various operations launched by security forces in the Valley over the last few months.

Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of the Jamaat-ud- Dawa, the front of the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT), has also been named in the FIR as an accused.

The investigating agency suspects that apart from funding of terror groups, the hawala money was being used to promote disruptive activities like stone pelting, burning of schools and damaging public property.

The NIA has arrested 10 people so far in the case. The list includes Altaf Ahmed Shah, separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law, and Watali.

The FIR also names both factions of the Hurriyat Conference. In a bid to prepare a foolproof case the NIA has managed to get confessional statements of two accused.

Tags: national investigation agency, terror funding, sheikh abdul rashid

