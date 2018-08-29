The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 29, 2018 | Last Update : 08:04 PM IST

India, All India

Present regime arresting those fighting for human rights violation: Sudha Bharadwaj

PTI
Published : Aug 29, 2018, 6:35 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2018, 6:35 pm IST

Trade unionist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, who was picked up by the Maharashtra Police for her suspected links with Maoists

Sudha Bharadwaj, along with several other Left-wing activists, was arrested on Tuesday in multi-city raids. (Photo: PTI)
 Sudha Bharadwaj, along with several other Left-wing activists, was arrested on Tuesday in multi-city raids. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Trade unionist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, who was picked up by the Maharashtra Police for her suspected links with Maoists, on Wednesday said those speaking against human rights violation and fighting for the rights of Dalits and tribals are being targeted by the "present regime".

Bharadwaj, along with several other Left-wing activists, was arrested on Tuesday in multi-city raids.

She has been confined at her residence in Faridabad, under the guard of police officers, and allowed to meet only her lawyer.

"I think whatever is the opposition to the present regime, whether it is on Dalit rights, tribal rights, or human rights, everybody who is in the opposition is being rounded up in this manner. My mobile, laptop and pen drive has been seized. I apprehend they are going to play around with this data. My Gmail and Twitter passwords have also been taken," she told reporters in Delhi.

The arrest has triggered a nation-wide outrage with activists saying the raids were a brazen attack on democratic rights and reminiscent of the infamous Emergency.

Her daughter, Anu Bharadwa, said, "There were ten people. Among them only one was a lady constable from the Haryana police. Others were from the Maharashtra police. When Mom asked for search warrant, they said they did not have it.

"They did have some other document. That is why, mom allowed them to come inside. I do not have any idea about allegations but mom said they have come in connection with arrests in Pune," she said.

The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday carried out searches at multiple places in several states, including Delhi, on the residences of people suspected to have Maoist links. The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the violence at Maharashtra's Koregaon-Bhima village, triggered by an event called 'Elgar Parishad' (conclave) held in Pune on December 31, 2017.

Tags: sudha bharadwaj, maharashtra police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

2

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

3

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

4

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

5

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham