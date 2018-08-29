The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 29, 2018 | Last Update : 10:02 AM IST

India, All India

Neglected by various hospitals, woman forced to deliver baby on road in UP

ANI
Published : Aug 29, 2018, 9:31 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2018, 9:31 am IST

The District Magistrate of Shravasti district, Deepak Meena said he has ordered in inquiry in the case.

Sunita's husband Ramesh said that his wife was already in labour pain and hospitals in the district kept turning them down. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Sunita's husband Ramesh said that his wife was already in labour pain and hospitals in the district kept turning them down. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Shravasti: A woman was forced to deliver her baby on the roadside in the Bhinga area of Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district on Tuesday, after she was apparently referred multiple times from one hospital to another.

"When my wife Sunita began to experience labour pain, I took her to a hospital in Sirsiya via ambulance. However, they referred my wife to the district hospital. Later on, when we reached the district hospital in Bhinga, they asked me to take her to a hospital in Bahraich. However, I didn't have enough money. My wife had to deliver the baby on road," Sunita's husband Ramesh told ANI.

The District Magistrate of Shravasti district, Deepak Meena, said he has ordered an inquiry in the case.

"We have got to know that a woman gave birth to a child on roadside. We have asked for an inquiry in this case. If anyone will be found guilty, then that person will be punished," Meena said.

Tags: medical negligence, woman delivers baby on roadside, deepak meena
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

2

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

3

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

4

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

5

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed a joyous Eid together with their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Eid: SRK-AbRam greet fans; Aamir has reunion with Dangal girls, others celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham