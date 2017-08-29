Punjab to bill Dera Sacha Sauda for Central forces

The court had already said that the Dera would have to foot the bill for the properties damaged in the violence.

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said that the state would file a claim before the high court for the recovery of the expenditure incurred in the deployment of Central armed forces from the Dera Sacha Sauda. The Central government would bill the state for the same, which in turn would submit it to the high court for necessary action, he said.

The court had already said that the Dera would have to foot the bill for the properties damaged in the violence following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.

The CM has appealed to the people to accept the court verdict, sentencing Ram Rahim to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, while promising that his government would continue to maintain a constant vigil to ensure that peace is maintained in the state.