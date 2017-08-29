The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 | Last Update : 04:49 PM IST

India, All India

Each drop of your tear sears our heart: J&K Police to deceased cop's daughter

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHEJI SABU
Published : Aug 29, 2017, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2017, 3:38 pm IST

Abdul Rashid was shot dead by militants while on duty at Mehandi Kadal of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

Zohra, daughter of deceased police officer Abdul Rasheed, who was killed in a shootout with suspected rebels, during the funeral at the police headquarters in Srinagar on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Zohra, daughter of deceased police officer Abdul Rasheed, who was killed in a shootout with suspected rebels, during the funeral at the police headquarters in Srinagar on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: A picture is worth a thousand words, and that is what an image of a girl weeping at her father's wreath-laying ceremony has done to scores of people across the country. 

The image of Zohra breaking down in tears during the wreath-laying ceremony of her father Abdul Rashid, a Kashmiri policeman, has taken the social media by storm. Many poured their hearts out to the little one, offering heartfelt condolences.

Rashid was shot dead by militants while on duty at Mehandi Kadal of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police South Kashmir, on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, expressed solidarity in the pain of the deceased policeman's daughter, Zohra, through a Facebook post.

The DIG posted a heartbreaking message saying, "Your tears have shaken many hearts...You are too young to understand as to why this happened".

Consoling Zohra, he said the J&K Police will never forget the sacrifice of his father.

"Each drop of your tear sears our heart," he said in the post.

The DIG went on to praise all those soldiers who had laid down their lives for the country. He on behalf of all the officers of J&K Police, also promised to cherish the memory of Rashid as a true policeman, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

Many also took to Twitter to express their grief over the loss, sharing the heart-breaking picture of the girl.

Tags: wreath-laying ceremony, abdul rashid, kashmiri policeman, kashmiri cop's daughter
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Selena Gomez's hacked Instagram shares nude photos of ex Justin Bieber

2

Guess why this man recorded and uploaded 293 years of porn

3

Being the first to board a plane is a bad idea, says study

4

Rare condition leaves 2-year-old girl with a 3 kg arm

5

Kapil does it again, fails to turn up for shoot with Baadshaho team, Ajay and co walk out

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham