Watch: Tin shed collapses at tractor race in Rajasthan, 17 injured

The incident occurred Sunday evening when hundreds of people had gathered to watch the tractor show in the Padampur Dhaan mandi area.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has ordered an inquiry into the incident. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Jaipur: At least 15 people were injured when a tin shed collapsed after spectators at a tractor competition climbed on it in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district on Friday, police said.

However, according to the news agency ANI, the number of people who have received injuries is 17.

#Visuals from the hospital where 17 people who received injuries after a tin shed collapsed during a tractor race in Padampur earlier today, are being treated. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/2cDuBAJBHf — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2018

The incident occurred Sunday evening when hundreds of people had gathered to watch the tractor show in the Padampur Dhaan mandi area, SHO Rameshwar Lal said.

#WATCH: Tin shed collapses during a tractor race in Sri Ganganagar's Padampur earlier today. Many feared injured. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/rel9ChXhnD — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2018

Sri Ganganagar District Collector Gyana Ram said 15 people were injured in the incident.

"Ten of them are admitted to the local hospital in Padampur and five are undergoing treatment at Sri Ganganagar district hospital and are stated to be in a critical condition," he said.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has ordered an inquiry.