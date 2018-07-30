The Asian Age | News

Watch: Tin shed collapses at tractor race in Rajasthan, 17 injured

Published : Jul 29, 2018, 9:16 pm IST
The incident occurred Sunday evening when hundreds of people had gathered to watch the tractor show in the Padampur Dhaan mandi area.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has ordered an inquiry into the incident. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Jaipur: At least 15 people were injured when a tin shed collapsed after spectators at a tractor competition climbed on it in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district on Friday, police said.

However, according to the news agency ANI, the number of people who have received injuries is 17.

The incident occurred Sunday evening when hundreds of people had gathered to watch the tractor show in the Padampur Dhaan mandi area, SHO Rameshwar Lal said.

Sri Ganganagar District Collector Gyana Ram said 15 people were injured in the incident.

"Ten of them are admitted to the local hospital in Padampur and five are undergoing treatment at Sri Ganganagar district hospital and are stated to be in a critical condition," he said.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has ordered an inquiry.

Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

