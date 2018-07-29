The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 29, 2018 | Last Update : 05:28 PM IST

India, All India

Raigad bus crash: 30 bodies pulled out from gorge, NDRF calls off operation

PTI/ANI
Published : Jul 29, 2018, 3:58 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2018, 3:58 pm IST

It took almost a day to pull out the corpses because of the difficult terrain of the area which is surrounded by dense vegetation.

The private bus was carrying 34 staff members of the Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth at Dapoli on a picnic when it fell into the 500-feet deep gorge at Ambenali Ghat on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: PTI)
  The private bus was carrying 34 staff members of the Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth at Dapoli on a picnic when it fell into the 500-feet deep gorge at Ambenali Ghat on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: At least 30 bodies have been retrieved from a gorge where a bus packed with picnickers fell in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday, killing 33 people, the police said on Sunday. 

The rescue operation at Ambenali Ghat near Poladpur town, was called off by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) by Sunday noon.

So far, 30 bodies have been recovered and handed over to the relatives after completion of the due formalities, police official said. As the gorge is over 500-feet deep and located off a slippery road, the rescue teams are finding it difficult to retrieve the bodies, he said. 

Read: 33 die after bus plunges into 500-foot-deep gorge

The rescue teams had initially managed to trace 14 bodies, but it took nearly six hours to pull out the other corpses because of the difficult terrain of the area which is surrounded by dense vegetation, the official said. 

Senior police officials, including Raigad's superintendent of police, were at the spot, he said. 

Also Read: Raigad bus crash: When a WhatsApp group fell silent

The private bus was carrying 34 staff members of the Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth at Dapoli on a picnic when it fell into the 500-feet deep gorge at Ambenali Ghat on Saturday afternoon. 

Earlier, SP Anil Paraskar had said the passengers were on their way to Mahabaleshwar, a hill station in Satara district in Western Maharashtra, when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn and it fell into the gorge. 

The lone survivor, Prakash Sawant, had said mud and loose stones on that particular stretch of the ghat road caused the bus tyres to skid.

Tags: bus falls into gorge, maharashtra government, raigad bus crash, mumbai-goa highway
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

'I’m upset': Kangana Ranaut reacts to news of Priyanka Chopra’s ‘engagement’

2

Women reveal surprising move that turns them on during sex

3

Honor 9N review: The budget notch

4

Priyanka termed ‘unprofessional’ for quitting Bharat; Salman cuts off ties with her?

5

Blood Moon dazzles, was longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham