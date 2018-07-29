India hopes govt in Pakistan will curb terror

Imran Khan had said that Pakistan was ready to move two steps ahead in a dialogue if only India takes just a step forward.

In its brief statement, New Delhi effectively sought to convey that its core issue while dealing with Pakistan was the issue of terror emanating from its soil or territory controlled by it.

New Delhi: With former cricket captain Imran Khan all set to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan, India on Saturday said it hopes that the new Pakistani government would work towards building a “secure South Asia free of terror and violence”.

India’s veiled message was clear — Mr Khan or whoever takes charge in Islamabad as head of the civilian government will have to seriously address the problem of terrorism sponsored by the Pakistani establishment (the Pakistan Army and ISI) ahead of a dialogue between the two neighbours.

In its brief statement, New Delhi effectively sought to convey that its core issue while dealing with Pakistan was the issue of terror emanating from its soil or territory controlled by it. Significantly, there was no direct reference by India to Mr Khan’s offer on Thursday for a dialogue or his reference to Kashmir being the “core issue” between the two countries.

The PTI led by Mr Khan, 65, who enjoys the backing of the Pakistani Army and the ISI, has emerged as the single largest party in the general elections by winning 116 National Assembly seats out of the contested 270 parliamentary constituencies.

Soon after the election results were out, Mr Khan had said that Pakistan was ready to move two steps ahead in a dialogue if only India takes just a step forward.

In a statement issued late on Saturday, the Indian ministry of external affairs said, “We welcome that the people of Pakistan have reposed their faith in democracy through general elections. India desires a prosperous and progressive Pakistan at peace with its neighbours. We hope that the new government of Pakistan will work constructively to build a safe, stable, secure and developed South Asia free of terror and violence.”

India has been maintaining that there can be no talks (with Pakistan) and terror (by Pakistan) at the same time and has demanded that Islamabad act against terrorists operating from its soil as well as dismantle the terror infrastructure in the form of training camps that are flourishing across the border. However, New Delhi has said that there can be “talks on (the issue of) terror”, thereby emphasising that terrorism is the core issue so far as India is concerned.

However, New Delhi’s position has also been that India is ready to talk to Pakistan “on all issues” provided it “gives up” terrorism. The phrase “all issues” is usually taken to also include the Kashmir issue that New Delhi maintains is one to be discussed only bilaterally with Pakistan.

Hours after emerging victorious in the elections, Mr Khan had declared, “I think it will be very good for all of us if we have good relations with India. If we both want to reduce poverty, which should be the top priority for any government, we need to have trade ties, and the more we will trade, both countries will benefit.”

“The unfortunate truth is that Kashmir is a core issue, and the situation in Kashmir, and what the people of Kashmir have seen in the last 30 years, their human rights have been violated. Solutions cannot be found by the (deployment of the Indian) Army (in Kashmir). There are human rights violations whenever any Army goes into urban areas. The Kashmiris have really suffered. Pakistan and India’s leadership should sit across the table and try to fix this problem. It’s not going anywhere.”

Mr Khan said, “If India’s leadership is ready, we are ready to improve ties with India. If you take one step forward, we will take two. But move ahead. Right now it is a one-sided relationship to blame Pakistan. I say this with conviction, this will be the most important thing for the subcontinent, for both countries to have friendship. And to resolve our main issue through dialogue.”