

Day before NRC final draft release, 52 Bangladeshis deported from Assam

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jul 29, 2018, 8:22 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2018, 8:22 pm IST

These Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to Bangladesh after completion of their verification process by both the countries.

These Bangladeshi nationals were caught by the security forces after they entered India without valid documents and were lodged in different detention camps. (Representational Image | PTI)
 These Bangladeshi nationals were caught by the security forces after they entered India without valid documents and were lodged in different detention camps. (Representational Image | PTI)

Guwahati: A day before the publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), at least 52 Bangladeshi nationals who were detained since 2012 in various detention camps in Assam were deported to Bangladesh on Sunday.

Clarifying that it was not linked to NRC publication, the deputy commissioner of South Salmara district said that these Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to Bangladesh after completion of their verification process by both the countries.

These Bangladeshi nationals were caught by the security forces after they entered India without valid documents and were lodged in different detention camps in the state in the past 4 to 5 years.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of South Salmara Mankachar Amrit Bhuyan said that all 52 Bangladeshi nationals were deported to Bangladesh through the international border at Mankachar in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district on Sunday.

Informing that Dhaka had deputed an officer of its external affairs ministry to complete the process of deportation, security sources said that most of them were waiting for diplomatic clearance to return back to their country.

