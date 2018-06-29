One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kupwara

Police official said security forces launched search operation in Kupwara following information about presence of militants there.

Police official said the exchange of firing was going on between the two sides but there were no casualties reported so far. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out on Friday between security forces and militants in the forests of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

He said the exchange of firing was going on between the two sides but there were no casualties reported so far.

In another incident, two security personnel were injured after militants hurled a grenade towards an Army patrol party in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Further details are awaited.