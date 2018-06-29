The Asian Age | News

Indian Naval officer all prepped to sail solo for 2018 Golden Globe Race

PTI
Published : Jun 29, 2018, 3:50 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2018, 3:52 pm IST

The race will be flagged off from France on July 1 and will see a total of 18 sailors competing in conditions similar to 1968.

Naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy is the only Indian to sail around the world non-stop and solo. (Photo: Facebook)
Visakhapatnam: Naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy, the only Indian to sail around the world non-stop and solo, is ready for his second solo circumnavigation. 

He will sail the boat 'Thuriya' around the world in historic 'Golden Globe Race' which will be flagged off from Les Sables d'Olonne, France on July 1. A total of 18 sailors will be starting the race. 

Tomy is a special invitee at this race, according to a Navy release. The race is being held to commemorate 50 years of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston successfully completing the solo, unassisted and non-stop circumnavigation in 312 days. 

Competitors in this race will sail in conditions similar to 1968, without modern navigation aids. The challenge is pure and raw. It is for "those who dare", just as it was for Johnston. 

Navigation is with sextant on paper charts, without GPS or other electronic instruments or autopilots; not even pocket calculators. Participants will write their logs and determine the weather for themselves. Only occasionally will they talk to loved ones and the outside world, when ham radios allow, the release added.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam

