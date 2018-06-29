The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 29, 2018 | Last Update : 07:13 PM IST

India, All India

Don’t shut our school: Karnataka students travel 250 kms to request CM Kumaraswamy

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 29, 2018, 6:50 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2018, 6:49 pm IST

The chief minister did not leave the students disheartened and assured them that their school would stay open.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy meets students of Alaghatta government school. (Photo: Facebook screengrab/Namma HDK)
  Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy meets students of Alaghatta government school. (Photo: Facebook screengrab/Namma HDK)

Bengaluru: In a bid to save their government school from getting closed, a group of students from Chitradurga district travelled 250 kilometres to meet Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy earlier this week.

Shouldering their schoolbags, 43 students in their uniforms, arrived at the chief minister’s residence on June 25 at around 5 am, a report in The Times of India said.

Around 8:45 am, the Chief Minister’s officials collected details from them.

The children drew the attention of Kumaraswamy when he was about to leave in his car at around 10:45 am, who then gave the students a patient hearing.

The chief minister did not leave the students disheartened and assured them that their school would stay open.

On June 16, the government had ordered the closure of the school in Alaghatta village and relocating it Bharamasagara, which is 15 km away, citing a shortage of students.

Navina, a student told NDTV, "Why they have done this is because there are 43 of us (students). Earlier there were 52. There are private schools in our village. The private schools have given money and taken the students away. So the strength of our school has reduced."

The chief minister has also sought a report from officials on the number of students in the school.

The parents who accompanied the students to Bengaluru also alleged that the school was closed due to pressure from private schools.

However, A J Antony, deputy director of public instruction (DDPI), Chitradurga refuted the claims and said that they are following procedures.

"It is an old school but because of poor basic amenities and because the numbers of students is low in this school we gave a proposal to the government on shifting to another school. The government gave the order to transfer the school. We are following the government order.  If the government gives another order we will reopen the school," Antony told NDTV.

Meanwhile, a Gram Panchayat member of Alaghatta, E Nagaraj, told TOI that education department officials were assisting the private school lobby by closing the 24 year-old school.

“We protested against the department’s decision for a couple of days but no one bothered to listen to us. This pushed us to meet the CM to seek justice,” Nagaraj said.

Tags: h d kumaraswamy, karnataka, alaghatta government school
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Scientists step closer to developing Harry Potter-like invisibility cloak

2

Deepika reacts to engagement rumours with Ranveer, kids; he wants to ‘do lot of it’

3

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

4

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' gets release date

5

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham