

BJP to extinguish savings of common people: Congress on CNG price hike

PTI
Published : May 29, 2018, 11:02 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2018, 11:00 am IST

CNG costs Rs 41.97 per kg in Delhi with effect from Monday midnight, Indraprastha Gas Ltd said in a statement.

(Photo: File | Representational)
 (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday alleged the "sole agenda" of the BJP government is to "extinguish hard-earned savings" of the common people, after CNG price in the national capital were hiked by Rs 1.36 per kg.

In response to the price hike, Congress communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter, "First they burned holes in pockets of the Common Man by increasing the Petrol-Diesel prices for the 15th day in a row! Now CNG-PNG prices also hiked in Delhi! Extinguishing hard-earned Savings of Common People is the sole agenda of the BJP! Dear Modi ji, Enough is Enough! (sic)"

While the CNG price were hiked on Monday as the input raw material got costlier because of rupee depreciation and rise in natural gas price, the price of piped cooking gas or piped natural gas (PNG) were not revised.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Monday hiked for the 15th day in a row, taking the cumulative increase this month to the highest in at least five years.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government is planning a "holistic strategy" to find "long-term solution" to spike in petrol and diesel prices triggered by a spurt in international rates.

