The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 29, 2017 | Last Update : 12:59 PM IST

India, All India

Upset with Gujarat govt for 'doing nothing', PAAS member hurls shoe at BJP minister

PTI
Published : May 29, 2017, 12:11 pm IST
Updated : May 29, 2017, 12:12 pm IST

However, the shoe missed its intended target as it landed some distance ahead of the stage from where he was addressing a gathering.

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo: Facebook/Mansukh Mandaviya)
 Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo: Facebook/Mansukh Mandaviya)

Ahmedabad: ‘Upset’ with the Gujarat government for ‘not doing anything’ for youths, a member of Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) on Sunday hurled a shoe at Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya at a function in Vallabhipur town in Bhavnagar district, police said.

However, the shoe missed its intended target as it landed some distance ahead of the stage from where Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Mandaviya was addressing a gathering.

Following the incident, the local police arrested the 20-year-old college student Bhavesh Sonani, said Vallabhipur sub-inspector P S Rizvi.

"We registered an FIR against Sonani and arrested him for hurling a shoe at the minister. He has been booked under sections 353 (assaulting public servant) and 186 (obstructing public servant) under the IPC," he said.

Upon learning about Sonani's arrest, local PAAS leaders rushed to the police station. Bhavnagar district PAAS convener Nitin Ghelani said Sonani resorted to this act as he was upset with the current BJP dispensation in Gujarat.

Ghelani said Sonani, a college student and a PAAS member, was overpowered by the BJP workers soon after the incident. He said Sonani was ‘upset’ with leaders of BJP because he felt that youths from Patel as well as other communities are left to fend for themselves after acquiring degrees.

"Though so many youths are unemployed, the BJP leaders are busy giving speeches instead of doing something concrete," Ghelani alleged. PAAS has been demanding reservation for Patel community members in government jobs and education institutions under the OBC quota.

Tags: hardik patel, union minister, shoe
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak to make her Bollywood debut

2

Swedish satire The Square wins Palme d'Or at Cannes, Sofia Coppola awarded Best Director prize

3

US: Burglar breaks into restaurant, then cooks himself sandwiches, fries

4

India's 1st under-river metro tunnel to be completed next week

5

Pigeon being used for drug trafficking caught in Kuwait

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham