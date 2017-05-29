Not bound by Centre's orders: WB minister uses red beacon despite ban

'Our government has not yet banned red beacon. So we are not bound to follow the other instructions,' he said.

West Bengal PWD Minister Arup Biswas on Monday was seen using the red beacon atop his vehicle, despite the Centre's ban. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Siliguri: West Bengal PWD Minister Arup Biswas on Monday was seen using the red beacon atop his vehicle, despite the Centre's ban.

"Our government has not yet banned red beacon. So we are not bound to follow the other instructions," Biswas told media in Siliguri.

The Centre has allowed emergency vehicles on duty for maintaining law and order, including those of the police, defence and paramilitary forces, to use multi-coloured beacon lights having red, blue and white colours.

Seeking to end the VIP culture, the Union Cabinet last month had decided that beacon lights will be removed from all vehicles from May 1, except emergency vehicles, like ambulances and fire brigade.

The notification issued in pursuance of powers conferred on the Central Government under sub-rule 4 of rule 108 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 said that the multi-coloured light shall not be put to use when the vehicle is not on the designated duty.

The notification mentioned that every year, the transport department of the state or union territory administration, as the case may be, shall issue a public notice bringing to the notice of the general public the list of authorities to whom the permission to use the vehicles specified.

The ban applies to union ministers, chief ministers, state cabinet ministers, bureaucrats and judges of the High Court and Supreme Court while President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and the Lok Sabha Speaker are exempted from the ban.